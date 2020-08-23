Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler doubles to right field. Jorge Polanco singles to second base. Max Kepler to third. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Max Kepler scores. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to left field to Alex Gordon. Jake Cave singles to shallow center field. Miguel Sano called out on strikes. Luis Arraez grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Ryan McBroom.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.

Twins fourth. Miguel Sano homers. Luis Arraez grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan McBroom. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow center field, Adalberto Mondesi to Ryan McBroom. Alex Avila called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Royals 0.

Royals fifth. Maikel Franco called out on strikes. Alex Gordon homers to center field. Adalberto Mondesi grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano. Cam Gallagher singles to shallow center field. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Cam Gallagher to second. Nicky Lopez doubles to left field. Whit Merrifield to third. Cam Gallagher scores. Hunter Dozier lines out to shallow infield to Randy Dobnak.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 2.

Twins seventh. Alex Avila walks. Max Kepler hit by pitch. Alex Avila to second. Jorge Polanco out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ian Kennedy to Nicky Lopez. Max Kepler to second. Ehire Adrianza to third. Eddie Rosario is intentionally walked. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Eddie Rosario to second. Max Kepler to third. Ehire Adrianza scores. Jake Cave reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Eddie Rosario to third. Max Kepler out at home. Miguel Sano singles to center field. Jake Cave to third. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Eddie Rosario scores. Luis Arraez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Sano out at second.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 7, Royals 2.