https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Minnesota-Detroit-Runs-15522386.php Minnesota-Detroit Runs Published 2:31 pm EDT, Friday, August 28, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Sonic ‘success story’: New Milford native set to open fast-food restaurant 2 New Milford non-profit organization helps those with mobility challenges ‘live life to the fullest’ 3 For state lawmakers, Eversource hearing a chance to hit hard 4 2 New Haven school workers test positive for COVID-19 5 More than 48K without power in CT as severe storms hit 6 Spike in child COVID-19 cases led to new Danbury school plan 7 Bridgeport officials: Get inside before storms hit this afternoon View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.