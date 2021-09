Twins fifth. Max Kepler walks. Brent Rooker called out on strikes. Ben Rortvedt called out on strikes. Andrelton Simmons singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Max Kepler scores. Luis Arraez walks. Byron Buxton flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Twins seventh. Brent Rooker homers to center field. Ben Rortvedt grounds out to first base, Yu Chang to Alex Young. Andrelton Simmons singles to left field. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Owen Miller to Yu Chang. Andrelton Simmons to third. Byron Buxton grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Yu Chang.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.

Twins ninth. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Ben Rortvedt flies out to deep right center field to Oscar Mercado. Andrelton Simmons walks. Luis Arraez triples to right field. Andrelton Simmons scores. Byron Buxton flies out to left center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Indians 0.