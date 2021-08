Twins third. Kenta Maeda strikes out on a foul tip. Max Kepler doubles to left field. Brent Rooker doubles to deep left center field. Max Kepler scores. Jorge Polanco flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Reds 0.

Reds third. Eugenio Suarez homers to right field. Tucker Barnhart homers to center field. Tyler Mahle called out on strikes. Jonathan India doubles to left field. Jesse Winker doubles to deep left field. Jonathan India scores. Kyle Farmer flies out to center field to Nick Gordon. Joey Votto grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Miguel Sano.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Twins 1.

Twins fifth. Kenta Maeda singles to left field. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Brent Rooker walks. Kenta Maeda to second. Jorge Polanco flies out to deep right center field to Tyler Naquin. Mitch Garver homers to center field. Brent Rooker scores. Kenta Maeda scores. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Reds 3.

Reds fifth. Tucker Barnhart strikes out swinging. Shogo Akiyama pinch-hitting for Tyler Mahle. Shogo Akiyama singles to left center field. Jonathan India homers to center field. Shogo Akiyama scores. Jesse Winker walks. Kyle Farmer called out on strikes. Joey Votto called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 5, Twins 4.

Twins ninth. Jake Cave pinch-hitting for Danny Coulombe. Jake Cave walks. Max Kepler walks. Jake Cave to second. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Max Kepler scores. Jake Cave scores. Mitch Garver called out on strikes. Luis Arraez called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 7, Reds 5.