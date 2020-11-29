Minnesota 28, Carolina 27
|Carolina
|0
|7
|14
|6
|—
|27
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|18
|—
|28
Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:34. Drive: 13 plays, 68 yards, 7:38. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to Cook; Brown 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-4; Cook 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 9 run on 3rd-and-8.
Car_Anderson 41 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 1:52. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Bridgewater 18 pass to Moore; Bridgewater 10 pass to M.Davis; Bridgewater 1 pass to Cannon on 3rd-and-2; M.Davis 2 run on 4th-and-1; M.Davis 3 run on 3rd-and-1.
Min_FG Bailey 53, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Cousins 11 run; Cousins 12 pass to Rudolph; Cook 5 run on 3rd-and-20.
Car_Chinn 17 fumble return (Slye kick), 14:01.
Car_Chinn 28 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:51.
Min_FG Bailey 25, 14:47. Drive: 13 plays, 72 yards, 5:34. Key Plays: Cousins 17 pass to O.Johnson; Cousins 16 pass to Beebe; Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-13; Ham 10 run.
Car_FG Slye 40, 11:31. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Bridgewater 10 pass to M.Davis; Bridgewater 5 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-5; Bridgewater 34 pass to Anderson; Bridgewater 9 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-10.
Min_Jefferson 10 pass from Cousins (O.Johnson pass from Cousins), 5:31. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Cousins 17 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Cook 14 run; Cook 3 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 17 pass to O.Johnson.
Car_FG Slye 21, 1:51. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 00:19.
Min_Beebe 10 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :46. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 12 pass to Beebe; Cousins 25 pass to Rudolph.
A_0.
|Car
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|26
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|10
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|374
|387
|Total Plays
|64
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|107
|96
|Rushes
|28
|25
|Avg per rush
|3.8
|3.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|267
|291
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|267
|307
|Completed-Att.
|19-36
|34-45
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.4
|6.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-38.7
|3-51.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|1-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-58
|8-52
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:47
|31:13
RUSHING_Carolina, Davis 15-55, Smith 7-18, Cannon 3-17, Bridgewater 2-12, Samuel 1-5. Minnesota, Cook 18-61, Cousins 4-19, Ham 1-10, Mattison 2-6.
PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 19-36-1-267. Minnesota, Cousins 34-45-0-307.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Samuel 5-72, Anderson 4-94, Moore 4-61, Davis 3-24, Manhertz 1-11, Thomas 1-4, Cannon 1-1. Minnesota, O.Johnson 7-74, Jefferson 7-70, Rudolph 7-68, Beebe 7-63, Cook 4-21, Dillon 1-6, Conklin 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, Cooper 2-20. Minnesota, Beebe 2-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, Cannon 1-9. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Chinn 7-6-0, Douglas 6-1-0, Carter 4-4-0, Elder 4-1-0, Kerr 3-5-1, Boston 3-2-0, Burns 2-3-0, Roy 2-1-1, Burris 2-1-0, S.Thompson 2-1-0, Brown 1-1-0, Thomas-Oliver 1-1-0, Obada 1-0-0, Pride 1-0-0, Gross-Matos 0-2-0, Haynes 0-1-0, Larkin 0-1-0, Whitehead 0-1-0. Minnesota, Kendricks 6-6-0, Wilson 4-5-0, Gladney 4-2-0, Boyd 3-0-0, Harris 2-9-0, H.Smith 2-4-0, Dantzler 2-2-0, Dye 1-2-0, Holmes 1-1-0, Odenigbo 1-1-0, Watts 0-3-0, J.Johnson 0-1-0, C.Jones 0-1-0, Mata'afa 0-1-0, Stephen 0-1-0, Wonnum 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. Minnesota, Kendricks 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 54, Slye 28.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.