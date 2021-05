Brewers first. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Nick Maton to Brad Miller. Lorenzo Cain homers to center field. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Travis Shaw walks. Christian Yelich to second. Avisail Garcia called out on strikes. Daniel Vogelbach pops out to shallow infield to Didi Gregorius.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies first. Matt Joyce grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach. Brad Miller singles to deep center field. J.T. Realmuto homers to left field. Brad Miller scores. Didi Gregorius singles to shallow center field. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base. Didi Gregorius out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Brewers 1.

Phillies second. Nick Maton lines out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Odubel Herrera reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Roman Quinn triples to deep left center field. Odubel Herrera scores. Vince Velasquez grounds out to second base, Daniel Vogelbach to Kolten Wong. Roman Quinn scores. Matt Joyce grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Brewers 1.

Brewers eighth. Kolten Wong walks. Lorenzo Cain walks. Kolten Wong to second. Christian Yelich singles to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain to second. Kolten Wong to third. Travis Shaw out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Roman Quinn. Lorenzo Cain to third. Kolten Wong scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Yelich out at second. Lorenzo Cain scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Brewers 3.