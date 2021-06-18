Milwaukee-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Daniel Vogelbach. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon called out on strikes. Trevor Story singles to shortstop. Yonathan Daza to second. Ryan McMahon walks. Trevor Story to second. Yonathan Daza to third. C.J. Cron homers to right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Trevor Story scores. Yonathan Daza scores. Garrett Hampson homers to left field. Elias Diaz grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Daniel Vogelbach.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Brewers 0.

Rockies sixth. Garrett Hampson singles to shortstop. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Daniel Vogelbach. Garrett Hampson to second. German Marquez grounds out to shallow infield, Jace Peterson to Daniel Vogelbach. Garrett Hampson to third. Raimel Tapia singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Garrett Hampson scores. Fielding error by Avisail Garcia. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon lines out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Brewers 0.

Brewers seventh. Omar Narvaez walks. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Pablo Reyes pinch-hitting for Jace Peterson. Pablo Reyes walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Pablo Reyes to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Derek Fisher flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Luis Urias doubles to deep left center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Pablo Reyes scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Brewers 3.