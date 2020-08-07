https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15466606.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|61
|30.7
|671-1209
|.555
|88-286
|381-603
|.632
|1811
|29.7
|Middleton
|59
|30.0
|452-910
|.497
|145-348
|196-214
|.916
|1245
|21.1
|Bledsoe
|58
|27.0
|323-675
|.479
|73-207
|163-201
|.811
|882
|15.2
|B.Lopez
|64
|26.8
|261-608
|.429
|88-295
|114-138
|.826
|724
|11.3
|Hill
|56
|21.4
|185-351
|.527
|75-159
|81-97
|.835
|526
|9.4
|DiVincenzo
|63
|23.0
|223-484
|.461
|80-237
|60-80
|.750
|586
|9.3
|Matthews
|65
|24.7
|165-417
|.396
|106-292
|52-68
|.765
|488
|7.5
|Ilyasova
|60
|15.7
|143-300
|.477
|49-129
|67-81
|.827
|402
|6.7
|Korver
|54
|16.5
|119-278
|.428
|92-224
|30-36
|.833
|360
|6.7
|R.Lopez
|63
|14.3
|142-282
|.504
|34-100
|25-45
|.556
|343
|5.4
|Connaughton
|63
|18.4
|126-275
|.458
|49-148
|27-36
|.750
|328
|5.2
|Brown
|49
|14.6
|85-233
|.365
|38-124
|30-38
|.789
|238
|4.9
|Williams
|14
|19.3
|21-50
|.420
|9-34
|5-5
|1.000
|56
|4.0
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Mason
|7
|10.1
|9-28
|.321
|2-13
|5-8
|.625
|25
|3.6
|Wilson
|34
|8.9
|43-113
|.381
|15-62
|7-12
|.583
|108
|3.2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|18
|5.2
|19-36
|.528
|0-7
|7-15
|.467
|45
|2.5
|TEAM
|69
|240.7
|2997-6270
|.478
|947-2674
|1252-1680
|.745
|8193
|118.7
|OPPONENTS
|69
|240.7
|2669-6465
|.413
|966-2710
|1141-1447
|.789
|7445
|107.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|136
|698
|834
|13.7
|352
|5.8
|187
|0
|60
|223
|61
|Middleton
|44
|324
|368
|6.2
|247
|4.2
|134
|0
|53
|125
|7
|Bledsoe
|43
|226
|269
|4.6
|311
|5.4
|122
|0
|55
|143
|25
|B.Lopez
|50
|242
|292
|4.6
|97
|1.5
|156
|0
|46
|67
|159
|Hill
|47
|119
|166
|3.0
|168
|3.0
|80
|0
|45
|54
|5
|DiVincenzo
|61
|240
|301
|4.8
|149
|2.4
|105
|0
|82
|80
|18
|Matthews
|21
|142
|163
|2.5
|91
|1.4
|99
|0
|37
|43
|9
|Ilyasova
|60
|231
|291
|4.8
|49
|.8
|91
|0
|24
|34
|16
|Korver
|14
|96
|110
|2.0
|64
|1.2
|73
|0
|25
|44
|12
|R.Lopez
|53
|96
|149
|2.4
|43
|.7
|89
|0
|10
|60
|43
|Connaughton
|56
|209
|265
|4.2
|97
|1.5
|62
|0
|22
|50
|30
|Brown
|29
|147
|176
|3.6
|47
|1.0
|48
|0
|26
|38
|7
|Williams
|14
|47
|61
|4.4
|16
|1.1
|28
|0
|10
|6
|7
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Mason
|3
|7
|10
|1.4
|15
|2.1
|6
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Wilson
|11
|67
|78
|2.3
|22
|.6
|27
|0
|2
|16
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|11
|8
|19
|1.1
|9
|.5
|13
|0
|6
|11
|2
|TEAM
|653
|2919
|3572
|51.8
|1786
|25.9
|1336
|0
|505
|1040
|411
|OPPONENTS
|646
|2490
|3136
|45.4
|1645
|23.8
|1492
|1
|515
|980
|312
View Comments