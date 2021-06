Brewers first. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Christian Yelich called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia flies out to deep right field to Pavin Smith.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Brewers sixth. Kolten Wong singles to deep left field. Daniel Vogelbach reaches on error. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Avisail Garcia to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Willy Adames walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Luis Urias singles to right center field. Willy Adames to third. Omar Narvaez scores. Avisail Garcia scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Brewers eighth. Daniel Robertson grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Avisail Garcia called out on strikes. Omar Narvaez hit by pitch. Willy Adames singles to deep center field. Omar Narvaez to third. Luis Urias strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 0.