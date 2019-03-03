Millora-Brown carries Rice over Middle Tennessee 67-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Millora-Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rice to a 67-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Drew Peterson had 16 points for Rice (12-17, 7-9 Conference USA). Ako Adams added 11 points. Robert Martin had 11 points for the hosts.

Antonio Green had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (9-20, 6-10). Junior Farquhar added eight rebounds as did Karl Gamble.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Rice defeated Middle Tennessee 79-68 on Jan. 24. Rice matches up against Charlotte on the road on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee matches up against UTEP on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com