Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Miller is congratulated by Eric Thames after his walk off walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. less Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Miller is congratulated by Eric Thames after his walk off walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won ... more Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 2 of 5 Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Miller is congratulated by teammates Jesus Aguilar (24) and Eric Thames after his walk off walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. less Milwaukee Brewers' Brad Miller is congratulated by teammates Jesus Aguilar (24) and Eric Thames after his walk off walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, ... more Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 3 of 5 Milwaukee Brewers' Nate Orf is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Brewers' Nate Orf is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 4 of 5 Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman celebrates his grand slam as Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman celebrates his grand slam as Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 5 of 5 Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton catches a long fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton catches a long fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 2, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP Miller's bases-loaded walk leads Brewers past Twins, 6-5 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Monday night.

Nate Orf, playing in his first major league game, was hit by a pitch from Zack Littell (0-2) leading off the 10th. Manny Pina followed with a single and Keon Broxton walked.

Pinch-hitter Hernan Perez, hitting against five infielders, hit a grounder to the left side that shortstop Jorge Polanco fielded and fired to the plate to force Orf before Miller got his chance.

Corey Knebel (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Brewers, who trailed 5-1 after Robbie Grossman blasted his first career grand slam with two outs in the fifth off Milwaukee starter Brent Suter.

The Brewers rallied against Twins closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth to tie it. After retiring pinch-hitter Eric Sogard, Rodney gave up three consecutive singles to load the bases for Travis Shaw, who tied it with a sacrifice fly. Rodney blew his fifth save opportunity this season.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jesus Aguilar's run-scoring fielder's choice.

The Twins tied it in the third on a one-out RBI groundout by Brian Dozier, one pitch after Dozier appeared to have struck out swinging. Plate umpire Doug Eddings ruled that Dozier had fouled off the pitch, a call argued by Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.

Suter gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings.

Pina led off the Brewers' fifth with a homer off Kyle Gibson to cut the Twins' lead to three. Milwaukee added another run on Miller's bloop single and pulled to 5-4 when Twins third baseman Willians Astudillo failed to cleanly field Ryan Braun's grounder near the bag.

Gibson gave up eight hits and three earned runs over five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Twins: Reinstated SS Jorge Polanco following an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. "He had to pay a price for something that happened. He took it head on, took accountability," manager Paul Molitor said. To make room for Polanco, OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for release or assignment. ... Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester and sent LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester. Placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. ... Returned OF Byron Buxton from his rehab assignment and sent him to Rochester.

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich sat out for the fourth consecutive time since leaving Thursday's game with lower back tightness. "We're getting closer," Yelich said. .. RHP Aaron Wilkerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs when Orf was recalled. ...Transferred INF/OF Nick Franklin, who has been out since May with a quadriceps injury, to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Twins: Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.62 ERA) allowed one run and five hits with 10 strikeouts in a May 20 start against the Brewers but didn't factor into the decision.

Brewers: Junior Guerra (4-5, 3.05) surrendered one run and four hits in 4 1/3 innings and received no decision in a 3-1 loss to the Twins in Minneapolis on May 20.

