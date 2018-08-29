Miller loves Pacman signing, takes friendly swipe at Talib

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller took a friendly, subtle swipe at former teammate Aqib Talib while praising the signing of veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones .

"I think it's great," Miller said Wednesday following the team's annual kickoff luncheon at team headquarters. "Somebody said we didn't have no dogs. I mean, we've got dogs. We've got dogs."

That somebody was Talib, who told Sports Illustrated this summer he didn't believe the Broncos have been making the right personnel decisions since winning Super Bowl 50.

Defensive lineman Malik Jackson and linebacker Danny Trevathan bolted in free agency that year. General manager John Elway waived safety T.J. Ward a year ago and this spring traded Talib to the Los Angeles Rams and waived running back C.J. Anderson.

"Maybe they should stop firing all the dogs," Talib told SI. "That team was full of dogs, and now they're all gone."

Miller begs to differ .

For one thing, he considers himself one. Same with rookie first-rounder Bradley Chubb and Jones, the 12th-year pro who joined the team this week, a month shy of his 35th birthday.

"Having a guy like Adam is amazing," Miller said. "I've known Adam for a long time now in the league and to have him in the locker room, I'm super excited about it and it's going to be good."

Talib will get to see for himself if the Broncos still have that edge when the Rams visit Denver on Oct. 14.

