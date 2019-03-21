Miller leads TCU past Sam Houston St. 82-69 in NIT tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JD Miller had 15 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat Sam Houston State 82-69 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson added 13 points apiece for the Horned Frogs. RJ Nembhard chipped in 12 points, and Kevin Samuel had 11. Bane also had nine rebounds for the Horned Frogs, while Robinson posted 11 assists.

Kai Mitchell scored a season-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bearkats (21-12). Cameron Delaney added 15 points. Zach Nutall had 12 points and six rebounds.

