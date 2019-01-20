Miller caps dramatic comeback, North Texas edges Rice 76-75

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Miller raced down court and scored on a driving layup with time running out and North Texas completed a remarkable comeback, edging Rice 76-75 on Saturday.

Rice was blown out by North Texas 103-87 on Dec. 29, but Saturday the Owls built a 16-point lead with seven minutes to play.

Mean Green put together an improbable 24-7 run over that span, winning on the last shot.

North Texas (17-2, 5-1 Conference USA) chipped away at the 16-point gap for four minutes, then made eight free throws as part of a 10-0 run and grabbed the lead, 74-73, when Miller sank a pair with 32 seconds left. It was North Texas' first lead since the score was 42-41 with more than 16 minutes to go.

After Miller's free throws, Rice, which has lost back-to-back one-point games, worked the clock to under 10 seconds when Chris Mullins drove to the basket and scored, lifting the Owls to a 75-74 lead with seven seconds left.

Miller, the senior guard, flashed down the court to score the winner. Jorden Duffy led North Texas with 19 points, Umoja Gibson added 15, Ryan Woolridge 14 and Miller 12.

Jack Williams led Rice (7-12, 2-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Trey Murphy III scored 18. Mullins scored six but made four turnovers including twice in the backcourt in the last 1:03. One resulted in a Duffy second-chance jump shot, the other to Miller's free throws with 32 seconds left.

North Texas is 10-0 at home and rebounded after losing an eight-game win streak in its previous game.