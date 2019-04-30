Mike Leach won't engage Eric Dickerson on draft comments

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Mike Leach isn't interested in addressing accusations made by Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson that Leach deliberately talked down the draft stock of a former Cougars running back.

Leach sent reporters a text message Tuesday declining to comment on a series of tweets posted by Dickerson over the weekend in which he contended Leach sabotaged James Williams after he decided to skip his senior season.

Leach said the program wishes current and former players the "best for their futures" and noted: "The NFL doesn't tell us who to recruit and we don't tell them who to draft."

Leach has long maintained players should earn their degrees before trying to go to the NFL.

Williams was not drafted last weekend but he signed a free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.