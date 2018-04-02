Michigan, Villanova bring wild NCAA Tournament to a close













Photo: Tim Donnelly, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, bumps his fist with Mikal Bridges as Jalen Brunson, center, and Bridges arrive at a news conference with head coach Jay Wright, left, and Mikal Bridges for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio. less Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, bumps his fist with Mikal Bridges as Jalen Brunson, center, and Bridges arrive at a news conference with head coach Jay Wright, left, and Mikal Bridges for the ... more Photo: Tim Donnelly, AP Image 2 of 4 Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) dunks during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) dunks during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 3 of 4 Michigan's Moritz Wagner answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio. Michigan's Moritz Wagner answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 4 of 4 Villanova forward Omari Spellman celebrates during the first half against Kansas in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova forward Omari Spellman celebrates during the first half against Kansas in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. Photo: Eric Gay, AP Michigan, Villanova bring wild NCAA Tournament to a close 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — College basketball's wild 2017-18 ride ends in San Antonio, where Villanova meets Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are playing for their second title in three years under coach Jay Wright. The Wolverines are vying for their first championship since 1989 and to make up for the one coach John Beilein lost in 2013, at least a little.

This meeting on Monday night will come down to strength against strength.

Villanova is one of the greatest 3-point shooting teams in college basketball history, breaking season and NCAA Tournament records. The Wildcats blasted Kansas in the national semifinals, hitting a record 18 from beyond the arc.

Michigan rode its defense into the title game. The Wolverines are the nation's third-most efficient team on defense and one of the best at defending the 3-point line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events