Miami piles up school-record 739 yards, beats CCSU 69-0 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.
A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes (2-2), who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.