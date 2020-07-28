https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Miami-Team-Stax-15439689.php
Miami Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.267
|.342
|101
|17
|27
|4
|2
|5
|16
|10
|24
|1
|1
|3
|Rojas
|.700
|.750
|10
|4
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sierra
|.667
|.750
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.308
|.308
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.300
|.462
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.250
|.357
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.222
|.222
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cervelli
|.143
|.333
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|.143
|.250
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Berti
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar
|.083
|.143
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wallach
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|1
|4.50
|3
|3
|1
|26.0
|24
|15
|13
|6
|19
|18
|García
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Neidert
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxberger
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Holloway
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.35
|1
|1
|0
|6.2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Smith
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Tarpley
|1
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brigham
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dugger
|0
|0
|10.80
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Stanek
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vesia
|0
|1
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
