Miami-San Diego Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas grounds out to second base, Eric Hosmer to Craig Stammen. Jesus Aguilar singles to left field. Isan Diaz singles to shallow center field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Lewis Brinson singles to shallow right field. Isan Diaz to second. Jesus Aguilar scores. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro doubles to deep left field. Lewis Brinson scores. Isan Diaz scores. Sandy Leon grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Craig Stammen.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Padres 0.

Padres first. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Manny Machado singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jorge Alfaro. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep right field. Manny Machado scores. Austin Nola doubles to deep center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Padres 2.

Marlins second. Magneuris Sierra doubles to deep left field. Braxton Garrett strikes out on a foul bunt. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shortstop. Miguel Rojas out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Padres 2.

Padres second. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Wil Myers to third. Brian O'Grady pinch-hitting for Craig Stammen. Brian O'Grady reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Trent Grisham out at second. Wil Myers scores. Tommy Pham lines out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Padres 3.

Padres fourth. Eric Hosmer doubles to deep center field. Wil Myers walks. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Wil Myers to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Ha-Seong Kim pinch-hitting for Miguel Diaz. Ha-Seong Kim strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham to second. Wil Myers to third. Eric Hosmer scores. Tommy Pham singles to shallow left field. Trent Grisham to third. Wil Myers scores. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Manny Machado pops out to left field to Miguel Rojas.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Marlins 4.

Marlins seventh. Sandy Leon lines out to left center field to Tommy Pham. Magneuris Sierra singles to center field. Alex Jackson pinch-hitting for Zach Pop. Alex Jackson strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep right field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Padres 5.

Padres seventh. Adam Frazier singles to shortstop. Manny Machado grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Adam Frazier to second. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes. Austin Nola singles to left field. Adam Frazier scores. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow infield. Austin Nola to second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 6, Marlins 5.