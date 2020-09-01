Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|36:29
|13-20
|12-13
|2-4
|2
|1
|40
|Crowder
|34:55
|3-8
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|2
|9
|Adebayo
|37:47
|5-12
|2-2
|6-17
|6
|3
|12
|Dragic
|33:37
|9-15
|7-7
|2-6
|5
|3
|27
|Robinson
|26:17
|1-4
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|4
|4
|Herro
|28:37
|3-11
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Iguodala
|18:31
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Nunn
|16:02
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Olynyk
|7:42
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-84
|25-27
|12-46
|21
|23
|115
Percentages: FG .464, FT .926.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Herro 3-6, Crowder 3-7, Butler 2-2, Dragic 2-5, Olynyk 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Iguodala 0-3, Nunn 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Butler, Iguodala).
Turnovers: 16 (Crowder 4, Butler 3, Adebayo 2, Dragic 2, Herro 2, Iguodala 2, Nunn).
Steals: 8 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dragic, Iguodala, Nunn, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|36:36
|6-12
|4-12
|2-10
|9
|3
|18
|Middleton
|37:02
|12-24
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|6
|28
|B.Lopez
|27:24
|8-10
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|4
|24
|G.Hill
|36:19
|2-5
|3-5
|1-1
|4
|2
|8
|Matthews
|23:46
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Connaughton
|25:27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|2
|Williams
|21:20
|2-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Korver
|16:28
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|11
|DiVincenzo
|13:55
|0-1
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|1
|Mason
|1:40
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-75
|14-26
|7-34
|22
|24
|104
Percentages: FG .493, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (B.Lopez 4-6, Middleton 4-8, Korver 3-7, Matthews 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, G.Hill 1-3, Connaughton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Lopez 2, Matthews 2, G.Antetokounmpo, Korver, Williams).
Turnovers: 19 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, G.Hill 4, Middleton 4, B.Lopez, Connaughton, DiVincenzo, Korver, Matthews).
Steals: 6 (Middleton 2, B.Lopez, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Miami
|29
|31
|32
|23
|—
|115
|Milwaukee
|40
|23
|23
|18
|—
|104