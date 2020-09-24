Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 40:22 8-14 1-2 0-9 2 5 21
Tatum 39:27 10-22 4-4 0-9 4 4 28
Theis 30:27 4-5 0-0 4-9 1 1 8
Smart 36:07 3-12 3-4 0-2 11 6 10
Walker 34:19 6-14 5-6 2-4 5 3 20
Hayward 29:32 4-9 4-4 2-7 3 4 14
Wanamaker 12:56 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 4
Williams III 12:04 2-4 0-1 4-4 1 0 4
Ojeleye 4:01 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Williams 0:45 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 39-82 17-21 12-46 28 24 109

Percentages: FG .476, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Brown 4-7, Tatum 4-11, Walker 3-8, Hayward 2-6, Smart 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Tatum 3, Brown, Smart).

Turnovers: 19 (Tatum 6, Brown 4, Smart 4, Theis 2, Wanamaker 2, Hayward).

Steals: 3 (Brown, Tatum, Williams III).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 38:33 8-20 8-9 4-9 3 2 24
Crowder 30:59 1-9 0-0 0-3 3 4 3
Adebayo 40:57 7-11 6-8 3-12 4 3 20
Dragic 39:08 8-21 3-3 1-5 3 2 22
Robinson 23:20 0-5 3-3 1-3 2 4 3
Herro 35:42 14-21 4-4 0-6 3 1 37
Iguodala 27:15 1-4 0-0 1-2 2 2 3
Hill 4:06 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 240:00 39-91 24-27 10-40 20 20 112

Percentages: FG .429, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Herro 5-10, Dragic 3-9, Iguodala 1-4, Crowder 1-7, Adebayo 0-1, Butler 0-2, Robinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Butler, Crowder).

Turnovers: 8 (Adebayo 3, Dragic 2, Butler, Herro, Iguodala).

Steals: 9 (Iguodala 3, Adebayo 2, Dragic 2, Butler, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None..

Boston 23 21 32 33 109
Miami 24 26 27 35 112

T_2:35.