Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|37:06
|4-6
|8-8
|2-10
|6
|1
|17
|Crowder
|32:01
|4-9
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|1
|16
|Adebayo
|30:33
|4-9
|5-6
|1-6
|2
|2
|13
|Dragic
|33:12
|7-15
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|17
|Robinson
|13:54
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Herro
|36:42
|5-10
|1-1
|0-8
|6
|1
|14
|Nunn
|21:47
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Iguodala
|17:33
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|6
|Olynyk
|17:08
|4-7
|3-3
|1-6
|1
|3
|12
|Totals
|240:00
|35-73
|22-24
|5-48
|21
|21
|103
Percentages: FG .479, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Crowder 4-9, Herro 3-7, Dragic 2-5, Butler 1-1, Olynyk 1-4, Nunn 0-1, Iguodala 0-2, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Iguodala 2, Olynyk 2, Crowder, Herro, Nunn).
Turnovers: 21 (Adebayo 5, Butler 5, Dragic 3, Herro 3, Olynyk 3, Iguodala, Robinson).
Steals: 6 (Butler, Crowder, Herro, Iguodala, Nunn, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|28:41
|3-6
|5-6
|1-1
|1
|1
|11
|Middleton
|41:49
|8-25
|5-6
|0-7
|6
|6
|23
|B.Lopez
|36:46
|7-16
|1-3
|6-14
|0
|4
|15
|Bledsoe
|35:59
|2-12
|4-6
|0-2
|9
|2
|9
|DiVincenzo
|27:55
|5-9
|4-5
|2-4
|1
|6
|17
|G.Hill
|28:01
|1-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Williams
|20:31
|5-10
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|2
|11
|Connaughton
|13:59
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Korver
|6:16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|33-91
|19-26
|13-41
|20
|23
|94
Percentages: FG .363, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (DiVincenzo 3-6, Middleton 2-9, Connaughton 1-1, Korver 1-1, Williams 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 0-3, G.Hill 0-3, Matthews 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bledsoe 2, Matthews 2, B.Lopez).
Turnovers: 11 (Middleton 6, DiVincenzo 2, Bledsoe, Korver, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Bledsoe 2, Matthews 2, Connaughton, DiVincenzo, Middleton).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Miami
|19
|33
|21
|30
|—
|103
|Milwaukee
|28
|18
|19
|29
|—
|94