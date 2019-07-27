Mets LF Dominic Smith placed on 10-day IL with foot injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Dominic Smith has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Smith wore a walking boot Saturday in New York's clubhouse and is scheduled for a CT scan Monday. He is batting .278 with 10 homers, 22 RBIs and an .858 OPS in 88 games this season, his third in the majors.

A natural first baseman, Smith has been starting in left field against right-handers to get his bat in the lineup despite his defensive shortcomings in the outfield. He is blocked at first base by Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso.

Right-handed hitter J.D. Davis was in left field Saturday night against Pittsburgh Pirates righty Trevor Williams. New York selected the contract of outfielder Aaron Altherr from Triple-A Syracuse, and he was available on the bench.

