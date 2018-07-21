Mets 7, Yankees 5

New York (N) New York (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo rf 4 1 1 0 Gardner lf 6 2 1 0 Cespdes dh 4 2 2 1 Judge dh 5 1 3 0 A.Cbrra 2b 5 2 2 1 Grgrius ss 5 0 3 1 Flores 1b 4 1 0 0 Stanton rf 3 0 1 2 Cnforto lf 4 1 2 3 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 J.Btsta 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Sanch c 5 1 1 0 Msoraco c 3 0 2 1 Bird 1b 4 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 5 0 2 0 dn Dkkr cf 3 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 0 1 2 Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 41 5 14 5

New York (N) 301 020 001—7 New York (A) 001 002 020—5

E_A.Rosario (8). LOB_New York (N) 8, New York (A) 14. 2B_Nimmo (12), A.Cabrera (21), Conforto (11), J.Bautista (12), Mesoraco (7), Gregorius (19), N.Walker (9). HR_Cespedes (9). SF_Conforto (3), Stanton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO New York (N) Syndergaard W,6-1 5 8 1 1 0 4 Lugo 2 4 2 2 2 2 Gsellman S,5-11 2 2 2 0 2 2 New York (A) German L,2-6 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 3 Warren 1 2 2 2 3 2 Shreve 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Green 1 0 0 0 1 0 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cole 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:46. A_47,175 (47,309).