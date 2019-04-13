https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Mets-6-Braves-2-13764577.php
Mets 6, Braves 2
|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Do.Smth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Wrght p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|New York
|020
|400
|000—6
|Atlanta
|100
|010
|000—2
LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 8. 2B_McNeil (3), Cano (2), Conforto (5), Do.Smith (1), Nimmo (3), Donaldson (4), Acuna Jr. (1). HR_Nimmo (2). SB_Conforto (1), Broxton (4). SF_Markakis (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wheeler W,1-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Wright L,0-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tomlin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:07. A_33,334 (41,149).
