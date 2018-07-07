https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Mets-5-Rays-1-13055658.php
Mets 5, Rays 1
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Wood pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Msoraco c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Field ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yrbrugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstll p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvrado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|New York
|001
|000
|004—5
E_M.Duffy (7), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (2), T.Frazier (8). 3B_M.Smith (5). HR_Adames (3), J.Bautista (6). SB_Gomez (5), J.Bautista (2). CS_Dan.Robertson (2). S_A.Rosario (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Yarbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe L,1-2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|New York
|deGrom
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Familia W,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by deGrom (Gomez), by Familia (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:43. A_24,236 (41,922).
