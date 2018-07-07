Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 3 1 1 4
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 1
W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 4 0 1 0
H.Wood pr 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 0 0
Sucre c 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 1 0
Wendle lf 4 0 1 0 Msoraco c 3 1 2 0
Dan.Rbr 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0
M.Smith rf 4 0 1 0 deGrom p 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Do.Smth ph 1 0 0 0
Field ph 1 0 0 0
Yrbrugh p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
D.Cstll p 0 0 0 0
Gomez ph 0 0 0 0
Alvrado p 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 5 6 5
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1
New York 001 000 004—5

E_M.Duffy (7), Adames (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Kiermaier (2), T.Frazier (8). 3B_M.Smith (5). HR_Adames (3), J.Bautista (6). SB_Gomez (5), J.Bautista (2). CS_Dan.Robertson (2). S_A.Rosario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 1 0 0 1 4
Yarbrough 2 1 1 0 2 3
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo 2 1 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Roe L,1-2 1 2 4 4 2 0
New York
deGrom 8 4 1 1 1 8
Familia W,4-4 1 1 0 0 1 1

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by deGrom (Gomez), by Familia (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:43. A_24,236 (41,922).