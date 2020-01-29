Merrill scores 14 to lead Utah State past Wyoming 68-45

Recommended Video:

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Sam Merrill had 14 points as Utah State romped past Wyoming 68-45 on Tuesday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (17-6, 6-4 Mountain West Conference). Brock Miller added 11 points. Utah State totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kwane Marble II had 14 points for the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.

Utah State faces San Diego State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming matches up against San Jose State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com