Merrifield's 2-run shot gives Royals 5-4 win over O's

Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera hits an RBI single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera hits an RBI single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips (14) is congratulated by Cam Gallagher (36) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is pictured in the foreground. less Kansas City Royals' Brett Phillips (14) is congratulated by Cam Gallagher (36) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, ... more Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham (1) throws to first base for a double play as Kansas City Royals' Brian Goodwin (25) slides into second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. less Baltimore Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham (1) throws to first base for a double play as Kansas City Royals' Brian Goodwin (25) slides into second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium ... more Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera reacts after a called strike as he bats in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Kansas City Royals' Rosell Herrera reacts after a called strike as he bats in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run to tie the game in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. less Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run to tie the game in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, ... more Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Baltimore Orioles' Tim Beckham (1) is congratulated by third base coach Bobby Dickerson (11) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. less Baltimore Orioles' Tim Beckham (1) is congratulated by third base coach Bobby Dickerson (11) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City ... more Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Baltimore Orioles' John Andreoli hits a sacrifice fly ball, scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Baltimore Orioles' John Andreoli hits a sacrifice fly ball, scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Kansas City Royals pitcher Heath Fillmyer throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Photo: Colin E. Braley, AP













KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a back-and-forth 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

The Orioles went ahead off Jake Newberry (1-0) in the top of the ninth, when Trey Mancini homered to lead off and Tim Beckham added a two-run double, his fourth hit of the night.

Mychael Givens (0-7) came on to close it out, but he walked Brett Phillips on four pitches to lead off the inning. Cam Gallagher sacrificed Phillips to second, and Merrifield cracked an 0-2 pitch an estimated 415 feet to left field for the first game-winning homer of his career.

Kansas City has won six of seven on its homestand, its best seven-game stretch since July 2017, including the first two of this three-game series between the worst teams in the majors.

The Royals' Jason Hammel squandered another solid start by Heath Fillmyer, though that's hardly new. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out six, yet was stuck with his sixth no-decision in his last eight starts.

The Orioles took an early lead on John Andreoli's sacrifice fly and Beckham's homer on a 3-1 pitch from Fillmyer. But the Royals answered in the bottom of the fourth when Phillips hit his second homer of the season — the 35th allowed by Dylan Bundy, tying an Orioles single-season record.

Kansas City pulled even in the sixth on Brian Goodwin's base hit, and then took the lead when Rosell Herrera shrugged off a 3-for-31 slump with an RBI single that helped chase Bundy.

MINOR LEAGUE DEAL

The Royals announced a two-year extension with Idaho Falls to remain their rookie-level farm club in the Pioneer League. Eleven current members of the big league club played for the Chukars.

ROYALS MOVES

The Royals, who traded C Drew Butera to Colorado on Friday, recalled C Meibrys Viloria from Class-A Wilmington. C Salvador Perez has been dealing with a sprained thumb, and Cam Gallagher is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. Viloria was hitting .260 with six homers at Wilmington.

ORIOLES MOVES

Baltimore recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll join the club in time for Sunday's game. Valera appeared in one game with the Orioles last month, going 1 for 4, after arriving as part of the July 18 trade of Manny Machado to the Dodgers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF/DH Mark Trumbo (right knee inflammation) will have arthroscopic surgery in Baltimore, manager Buck Showalter said. It is expected to take place Thursday or Friday.

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund (sprained UCL) was due to make a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday night. Skoglund (1-5, 6.70 ERA) has been out since late May.

UP NEXT

RHP Jorge Lopez (0-3, 7.90 ERA), who arrived in a late-July trade with Milwaukee, tries again for his first win for the Royals when he faces Orioles RHP David Hess (3-8, 5.08) in the series finale on Sunday.

