Mercedes to finish Formula E season in all-black cars

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — The Mercedes cars in Formula E will go all-black for the remainder of the season as a statement against racism, the auto maker said Wednesday.

Mercedes earlier changed its Formula One livery from silver to black for the 2020 season.

“We stand against racism,” the team said on Twitter. “Our team will contest the season's final six races with an all-black base livery, taking a firm stand against racism and all forms of discrimination while advocating greater diversity.”

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who is the only Black world champion in F1, has been outspoken about fighting racism and has urged Formula One's governing body and other drivers to make more of an effort in the fight.

Mercedes will feature the phrase “End Racism” on the Formula E cars of drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries.

Formula E, which uses only electronic cars, concludes its 2019-20 season with six races in Berlin from Aug. 5-13. The season was postponed after five races because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula E recently announced a “Positive Futures” campaign to provide more opportunities in the sport for under-represented groups and to nurture “a culture of inclusivity that embraces diversity in all its forms.”

