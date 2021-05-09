Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 59 32.4 406-897 .453 66-218 262-355 .738 1140 19.3
Brooks 63 29.6 395-947 .417 121-347 147-178 .826 1058 16.8
Valanciunas 59 28.1 411-706 .582 21-57 142-187 .759 985 16.7
Jackson 8 22.5 39-93 .419 12-44 30-36 .833 120 15.0
Anderson 65 27.3 289-625 .462 89-251 134-172 .779 801 12.3
Allen 50 25.2 173-414 .418 107-274 79-91 .868 532 10.6
Clarke 55 24.4 241-469 .514 20-73 72-106 .679 574 10.4
Melton 47 20.2 164-367 .447 84-196 36-46 .783 448 9.5
Bane 63 22.3 220-466 .472 109-249 38-46 .826 587 9.3
Dieng 22 16.9 56-108 .519 23-48 38-43 .884 173 7.9
Tillman 54 18.8 155-281 .552 21-63 32-49 .653 363 6.7
Jones 65 17.7 169-391 .432 42-134 37-41 .902 417 6.4
Winslow 24 19.3 65-191 .340 6-48 17-29 .586 153 6.4
Konchar 39 13.0 53-114 .465 16-45 20-24 .833 142 3.6
Tillie 16 8.1 13-42 .310 6-26 6-7 .857 38 2.4
McDermott 18 8.8 13-33 .394 5-22 8-8 1.000 39 2.2
Frazier 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Porter 9 3.0 3-10 .300 2-7 3-3 1.000 11 1.2
TEAM 67 241.9 2867-6162 .465 750-2104 1101-1421 .775 7585 113.2
OPPONENTS 67 241.9 2753-5927 .464 862-2343 1172-1489 .787 7540 112.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 54 178 232 3.9 428 7.3 80 2 54 187 13
Brooks 49 133 182 2.9 144 2.3 224 0 72 115 22
Valanciunas 243 493 736 12.5 106 1.8 172 0 34 97 51
Jackson 10 32 42 5.2 7 .9 30 0 8 9 10
Anderson 51 327 378 5.8 231 3.6 114 0 80 81 50
Allen 19 141 160 3.2 108 2.2 71 0 46 48 8
Clarke 88 221 309 5.6 92 1.7 78 0 55 32 46
Melton 29 123 152 3.2 122 2.6 79 0 53 60 27
Bane 31 167 198 3.1 109 1.7 120 0 37 56 13
Dieng 28 70 98 4.5 29 1.3 38 0 17 22 14
Tillman 69 170 239 4.4 72 1.3 113 0 42 37 30
Jones 21 109 130 2.0 246 3.8 29 0 61 45 6
Winslow 16 87 103 4.3 44 1.8 43 0 15 34 12
Konchar 28 80 108 2.8 40 1.0 36 0 30 17 8
Tillie 6 11 17 1.1 5 .3 17 0 5 1 7
McDermott 6 13 19 1.1 4 .2 8 0 2 4 3
Frazier 0 4 4 1.3 7 2.3 4 0 1 3 0
Porter 2 8 10 1.1 1 .1 6 0 2 5 0
TEAM 750 2367 3117 46.5 1795 26.8 1262 3 614 890 320
OPPONENTS 638 2359 2997 44.7 1695 25.3 1229 1 510 1002 356
