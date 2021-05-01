Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 54 32.1 372-818 .455 59-198 238-324 .735 1041 19.3
Valanciunas 54 27.9 380-654 .581 21-55 136-176 .773 917 17.0
Brooks 58 29.3 364-869 .419 109-316 134-159 .843 971 16.7
Jackson 4 22.0 21-50 .420 4-21 15-20 .750 61 15.3
Anderson 60 27.2 263-571 .461 77-224 121-155 .781 724 12.1
Allen 48 25.6 173-409 .423 107-270 75-87 .862 528 11.0
Clarke 52 24.7 232-448 .518 19-68 67-98 .684 550 10.6
Melton 42 20.6 151-332 .455 75-172 36-46 .783 413 9.8
Bane 58 21.9 196-420 .467 98-220 36-43 .837 526 9.1
Dieng 22 16.9 56-108 .519 23-48 38-43 .884 173 7.9
Tillman 51 18.8 148-267 .554 20-59 32-48 .667 348 6.8
Jones 60 18.2 163-377 .432 40-128 35-38 .921 401 6.7
Winslow 23 19.5 63-186 .339 6-47 17-26 .654 149 6.5
Konchar 37 13.1 48-107 .449 15-42 20-24 .833 131 3.5
Tillie 16 8.1 13-42 .310 6-26 6-7 .857 38 2.4
McDermott 18 8.8 13-33 .394 5-22 8-8 1.000 39 2.2
Frazier 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Porter 9 3.0 3-10 .300 2-7 3-3 1.000 11 1.2
TEAM 62 242.0 2661-5709 .466 686-1925 1017-1305 .779 7025 113.3
OPPONENTS 62 242.0 2541-5482 .464 797-2192 1086-1383 .785 6965 112.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 49 161 210 3.9 394 7.3 77 1 51 165 10
Valanciunas 216 446 662 12.3 97 1.8 155 0 30 88 39
Brooks 47 124 171 2.9 134 2.3 201 0 68 110 22
Jackson 5 18 23 5.8 5 1.3 19 0 1 3 7
Anderson 48 309 357 6.0 210 3.5 106 0 75 74 49
Allen 18 137 155 3.2 103 2.1 71 0 45 47 8
Clarke 78 207 285 5.5 89 1.7 74 0 54 31 43
Melton 26 111 137 3.3 112 2.7 73 0 51 50 23
Bane 26 149 175 3.0 97 1.7 114 0 34 49 11
Dieng 28 70 98 4.5 29 1.3 38 0 17 22 14
Tillman 65 161 226 4.4 66 1.3 108 0 41 35 29
Jones 21 104 125 2.1 233 3.9 27 0 59 42 5
Winslow 14 82 96 4.2 43 1.9 41 0 15 34 12
Konchar 27 75 102 2.8 40 1.1 35 0 30 17 7
Tillie 6 11 17 1.1 5 .3 17 0 5 1 7
McDermott 6 13 19 1.1 4 .2 8 0 2 4 3
Frazier 0 4 4 1.3 7 2.3 4 0 1 3 0
Porter 2 8 10 1.1 1 .1 6 0 2 5 0
TEAM 682 2190 2872 46.3 1669 26.9 1174 2 581 815 289
OPPONENTS 594 2195 2789 45.0 1582 25.5 1130 1 468 943 330
