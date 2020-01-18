Memphis 113, Cleveland 109
Love 5-12 9-13 19, Osman 2-8 0-0 4, Thompson 1-5 1-1 3, Garland 4-12 2-2 11, Sexton 11-25 3-3 28, McKinnie 6-7 0-0 12, Henson 2-6 3-5 8, Nance Jr. 7-8 0-2 16, Dellavedova 1-4 0-0 3, Exum 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 41-92 18-26 109.
Crowder 3-8 2-3 9, Jackson Jr. 4-11 2-2 10, Valanciunas 4-11 0-2 8, Brooks 9-16 4-4 26, Morant 7-14 2-2 16, Hill 2-3 1-2 6, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 6-8 2-2 15, Allen 5-6 0-1 11, Jones 3-7 0-0 7, Melton 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 45-89 14-20 113.
|Cleveland
|25
|31
|20
|33
|—
|109
|Memphis
|27
|27
|38
|21
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-36 (Sexton 3-8, Nance Jr. 2-2, Dellavedova 1-3, Exum 1-3, Henson 1-3, Garland 1-5, Osman 0-5, Love 0-6), Memphis 9-28 (Brooks 4-7, Allen 1-2, Hill 1-2, Jones 1-2, Crowder 1-6, Valanciunas 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 50 (McKinnie 10), Memphis 44 (Valanciunas 18). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Garland, Sexton 6), Memphis 32 (Morant 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, Memphis 19. A_17,102 (18,119)