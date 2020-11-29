https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Memphis-10-Navy-7-15760629.php
Memphis 10, Navy 7
|Memphis
|7
|0
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Navy
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
NAV_N.Smith 22 run (Nichols kick), 6:07.
MEM_Austin 14 pass from B.White (Patterson kick), 3:52.
MEM_FG Patterson 26, 10:53.
___
|MEM
|NAV
|First downs
|12
|14
|Rushes-yards
|26-75
|52-230
|Passing
|205
|88
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-0
|4-13-1
|Return Yards
|34
|2
|Punts-Avg.
|6-40.2
|4-32.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|26:02
|33:58
___
RUSHING_Memphis, Weaver 15-49, B.White 3-12, A.Martin 6-9, Watkins 2-5. Navy, N.Smith 29-142, J.Warren 1-24, C.Warren 5-15, Arline 3-12, Acie 1-11, Fells 4-11, Carothers 2-10, Walker 1-5, Goslin 5-3, (Team) 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Memphis, B.White 18-32-0-205. Navy, C.Warren 0-1-0-0, Goslin 3-9-1-73, Morris 1-2-0-15, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Memphis, Dykes 6-47, Washington 4-68, Ivory 2-25, Austin 2-21, A.Martin 1-43, Wilson 1-7, T.Taylor 1-2, Watkins 1-(minus 8). Navy, Walker 2-38, C.Warren 1-41, Acie 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Memphis, Patterson 52. Navy, Nichols 45.
