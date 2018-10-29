Meier's second goal comes in OT to lift Sharks past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks looked like they've developed another star.

Timo Meier scored twice, had a third goal nullified after an offside review and added an assist Sunday night to lead the Sharks to a 4-3 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

His second goal came at the 2:12 mark in OT, finishing off a mad scramble in front of the net. He now has a career-high, eight-game point streak.

"It was a big win by us," Meier said. "We stuck with it. We stayed positive and got two huge points."

Logan Couture and Rourke Chartier also scored for the Sharks, who've won four of their last five. San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 27 of Anaheim's 30 shots on goal.

Meier, 22, was San Jose's first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2015 draft. He scored 34 goals last season, his first full season with the Sharks.

After starting 5-1-1, the Ducks suffered their fifth consecutive loss. They've surrendered 19 goals in the five losses.

Sunday the Ducks got two goals from Pontus Aberg and one from Josh Manson. It was the first goal of the season for Aberg and the first multi-goal game of his three-year career.

"I got a lucky bounce on the first goal," Meier said. "It was a confidence builder. It's been a while since I've scored in this league. I've shown I can (score) in the American (Hockey) League."

Goalie John Gibson stopped 45 of San Jose's 49 shots.

Anaheim looked lethargic early in the game, falling behind 3-1 to the Sharks before finding some spark.

Couture put the Sharks up early in the first period with a wrist shot, but Manson answered less than 2 minutes later with his own short wrister. It was Manson's first goal of the season.

The Sharks then took control, getting goals from Chartier and Meier. Meier's first attempt at a second goal was erased when Ducks coach Randy Carlyle asked for a review and the Sharks were ruled offside.

"If we had a break it was when they were offside on the goal," Carlyle said. "It kind of turned things in our favor, and we started to play. Question is, what were we doing in the first 30 minutes that was so much different than the last 30?"

Aberg took an assist from Ryan Getzlaf and sent it past Jones for his first goal late in the second period. His second goal was a thing of beauty. This one was an unassisted, Aberg weaving the puck back and forth seven times and finally around San Jose's Joakim Ryan and into the net.

"Their (defenseman) turned his back after my first move," Aberg said. "I tried to pull it back. It worked out."

That tied the game 3-3 and sent it into overtime.

Meier's second, second goal ended it. After a scramble in front of the Anaheim net, Gibson appeared to have the puck in his left glove. But instead of burying the puck, he flicked it out and went to Meier, who drilled it past him for the game winner.

"I thought we deserved to win," said Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. "There was a big swing in the second period when our goal was disallowed and then they got the 'seeing eye' one.

"I thought we had an opportunity there to probably put them away and we wouldn't have come down to what it did, but that's hockey. You gotta give them credit for hanging around. Gibson gave them the chance to do that."

NOTES

Brent Burns assisted on Couture's goal, and like Meier, now has a career-high, seven-game point streak. . Anaheim's Adam Henrique assisted on Manson's goal, leaving him one point shy of 300 for his career. . Sharks are now 36-26-2-5 in their career at Anaheim. . San Jose has scored points in its last six games.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Return home Tuesday to host the New York Islanders.

Ducks: Remain at home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey