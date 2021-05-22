McMahon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 7-1

DENVER (AP) — German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Friday night.
Raimel Tapia also homered and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game losing streak that included two shutout losses at San Diego earlier this week. “It was nice to get back here and get this win,” McMahon said. “All we can do is look to the future and try to play good baseball like we did tonight.”