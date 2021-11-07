McKinney has 2 picks, Giants edge Raiders 23-16 TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 4:19 p.m.
New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders' Zay Jones (7) as Giants' James Bradberry (24) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP
Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP
New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) runs away from Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP
New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) tackles Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisiaccia talks to an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. John Munson/AP
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks to players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun/AP
Las Vegas Raiders' Nate Hobbs (39) hits New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) who throws to Kyle Rudolph (80) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Hobbs was penalized for roughing the passer on the play. John Munson/AP
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late as the New York Giants added to the Raiders' post-bye woes with a 23-16 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.
Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals — the last after McKinney's second pick — for New York (3-6). Filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley, former Raider Devontae Booker ran for 99 yards before leaving late with a hip injury.