LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53 on Thursday night.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory. Blake Preston had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson scored 10.