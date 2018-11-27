McDermott, Turner lead Pacers to 121-88 rout of Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Doug McDermott scored a season-high 21 points and the Indiana Pacers rolled to an easy victory without their leading scorer, beating the Utah Jazz 121-88 on Monday night.

Victor Oladipo, averaging 21.4 points, missed his fourth game with a sore right knee, so his teammates turned up their defensive intensity and spread the ball.

Myles Turner set the tone with 16 points, all in the first three quarters, and seven Pacers reached double figures. Tyreke Evans scored 14 points and Cory Joseph and Domantas Sabonis each had 13.

The Pacers shot a season-best 58.3 percent and made half of their 18 3-point attempts.

Donovan Mitchell, who scores 20.6 per game, sat out his second game with bruised ribs and Utah was playing a back-to-back, but it was 19 turnovers and poor shooting that buried the Jazz and dropped their usually stellar home record to 2-6.

The Jazz repeatedly tried to dribble through the Pacers' tenacious defense or pass over their outstretched hands. Even Utah's traditionally supportive crowd booed at times as Utah's turnovers led to 25 Indiana points.

Turner drew Rudy Gobert outside and made his first five shots, mostly on mid-range jumpers off pick-and-pop actions.

Turner signed a four-year, $72 million extension in the offseason and the big man from Texas went to work earning it, dropping fat, gaining muscle and improving his shot during the summer.

After a four-game stretch where he didn't score more than nine points, Turner has reached double figures in five consecutive games.

He missed Friday's loss to San Antonio with an ankle injury but was active from the start against Utah. Led by his 11 points in the first half, the Pacers were ahead by as many as 14 before settling for a 58-47 advantage at the break.

The Jazz have lost six of eight.

TIP-INS

Pacers: The Pacers beat the Jazz 121-94 last Monday. ... Indiana is 8-0 when making at least half its 3-pointers. ... The Pacers had their largest margin of victory this season and their first 30-point-plus win on the road in 22 years.

Jazz: Rubio had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting on Sunday against Sacramento but just three points on 1-of-6 shooting against the Pacers, typical of his up-and-down season. ... Thabo Sefolosha and Joe Ingles both got technical fouls. ... Utah went 8 for 31 on 3s.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Continue their road trip at Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Jazz: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.