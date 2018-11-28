McDaniels, Schakel lead SDSU to 87-44 victory vs. Tigers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel and Matt Mitchell scored 15 points apiece for San Diego State, which routed Jackson State 87-44 Tuesday night.

The Aztecs (4-2) bounced back from their appearance at the Maui Invitational, where they were routed by then-No. 1 Duke, rallied to beat Xavier and then were routed by Iowa State.

Jalen McDaniels added 14 points, Nolan Narain 11 and Devin Watson 10 for SDSU.

Chris Howell and Jeremiah Bozeman scored nine points apiece for Jackson State (1-6). The Tigers had more turnovers, 23, than shots made, 15.

San Diego State committed 21 turnovers.

SDSU jumped out to leads of 9-0 and 16-2. Hemsley, Mitchell and Watson each made a 3-pointer for a 9-0 lead that forced the Tigers to take a timeout. McDaniels made a baseline jumper for an 11-0 lead before Jackson State made its first basket, a reverse layup by Venji Wallis.

The Aztecs led 49-21 at halftime. The Tigers had only eight field goals while committing 16 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers went 0-2 in San Diego. They lost 76-58 at San Diego on Saturday night despite leading by nine points midway through the first half.

San Diego State: The Aztecs needed a laugher after a rough appearance in Maui, where they were lost by 26 points to Duke, rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Xavier 79-74 and then lost 87-57 to Iowa State to finish sixth in the eight-team tourney.

UP NEXT

Jackson State visits Santa Clara on Thursday night, their third stop on a four-game West Coast swing.

San Diego State plays at Illinois State on Saturday as part of the Missouri Valley-Mountain West Challenge.