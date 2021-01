EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and nine rebounds as Boston University edged past Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday.

Walter Whyte had 14 points for Boston University (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jack Hemphill added 13 points. Jonas Harper had 12 points.