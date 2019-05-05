McCarron wins Insperity Invitational for 10th senior title

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks.

The 53-year-old McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199 and match Fred Couples (2010) for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008.

McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic two weeks ago in Georgia, then teamed with Brandt Jobe to tie for fifth last week in Missouri in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf . The former UCLA player won three times on the PGA Tour.

Parel shot a 66. The two-time tour winner also finished second last month in Mississippi, losing to Kevin Sutherland on the seventh hole of a playoff.