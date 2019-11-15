Mavericks-Knicks, Box

DALLAS (103)

Finney-Smith 3-4 0-2 7, Porzingis 7-17 5-5 20, Powell 5-9 1-1 12, Doncic 10-23 10-13 33, Curry 1-5 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 2-4 12, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Marjanovic 4-7 2-2 10, Brunson 1-4 1-2 3, Wright 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 36-84 23-31 103.

NEW YORK (106)

Morris Sr. 7-19 1-1 20, Randle 8-18 0-0 17, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 5, Barrett 3-10 2-2 8, Knox II 2-3 1-2 6, Portis 4-8 0-0 10, Robinson 7-8 2-2 16, Smith Jr. 5-12 1-2 13, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0, Dotson 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 42-94 9-11 106.

Dallas 23 30 34 16—103 New York 27 31 29 19—106

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-36 (Doncic 3-12, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Porzingis 1-5, Wright 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Brunson 0-2, Curry 0-4), New York 13-30 (Morris Sr. 5-7, Portis 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-4, Knox II 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Dotson 1-5, Randle 1-5, Barrett 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Porzingis 11), New York 53 (Randle 10). Assists_Dallas 21 (Doncic 11), New York 20 (Smith Jr. 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, New York 27. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,812 (19,812).