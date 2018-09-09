Matthew Fitzpatrick retains European Masters in a playoff

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick had holed a shorter birdie putt on the same 18th green 20 minutes earlier to card a 3 under 67. That forced a playoff with Denmark's Bjerregaard, who fired a 7 under 63.

Both finished with 17 under totals of 263 at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the sun-soaked Swiss Alps.

Fitzpatrick earned a winner's check of more than 400,000 euros ($450,000) for his fifth career title. The 24-year-old Englishman last won on the same course one year ago.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) placed third, two shots back, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick. The 33-year-old Frenchman led until making double bogey at the par-5 14th.