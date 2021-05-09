Matson's OT goal lifts Tar Heels to 9th field hockey title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Erin Matson scored the sudden victory goal in the seventh minute of overtime to lift North Carolina to its third consecutive title with a 4-3 win over Michigan in the NCAA field hockey championship game on Sunday night.

On North Carolina’s second penalty corner in a row, Matson took it to her reverse side and smashed it through the legs of Wolverines goalkeeper Anna Spieker. It was Matson’s third goal of the match and 30th of the season for the top-seeded Tar Heels (19-1).