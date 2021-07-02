Matilda Castren leads rain-delayed LPGA Tour event in Texas July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 10:31 p.m.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Volunteers of America Classic.
With the start of play delayed by lightning and rain, the 26-year-old former Florida State star from Finland had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under at Old American. More than 1 1/2 inches of rain fell on the course.