FILE - In this April 4, 2007 file photo Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during practice for the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Garcia made a crucial birdie on the 14th hole when he rallied to win the Masters last year.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do your know the Masters? Try this quiz:

1. Which former British Open champion never broke par at the Masters?

a.) John Daly

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Bill Rogers

2. Who won the first Masters?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Byron Nelson

c.) Horton Smith

3. After which flower did Sergio Garcia and his wife name their daughter?

a.) Golden Bell

b.) Camellia

c.) Azalea

4. Which player has won the most green jackets?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Tiger Woods

5. Name the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Gary Player

c.) Ben Hogan

6. Name the first player to win the Masters in a sudden-death playoff.

a.) Fuzzy Zoeller

b.) Nick Faldo

c.) Ian Woosnam

7. Who was the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?

a.) Chris DiMarco

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Greg Norman

8. Which player recorded the highest score on the par-3 12th hole at the Masters?

a.) Tommy Nakajima

b.) Tom Weiskopf

c.) Jordan Spieth

9. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Arnold Palmer

10. Who was the oldest Masters champion?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Angel Cabrera

11. Name the only player to finish runner-up to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Masters?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Kite

c.) Mark O'Meara

12. What did Tiger Woods shoot on the opening 9 holes the year he won the Masters by 12 shots?

a.) 30

b.) 36

c.) 40

13. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a.) Tom Kite

b.) Johnny Miller

c.) Tom Weiskopf

14. Name the first left-handed Masters champion.

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Mike Weir

c.) Bob Charles

15. On which hold did Gene Sarazen make albatross in the "shot heard 'round the world" in 1935?

a.) No. 13

b.) No. 15

c.) No. 18

16. Who was the first player to birdie the last two holes to win the Masters by one shot?

a.) Craig Wood

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Sandy Lyle

17. Who shot the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Jack Burke Jr.

c.) Gary Player

18. Who is the only Masters champion to win in a sudden-death playoff with a bogey?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Mike Weir

c.) Adam Scott

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. c

4. a

5. a

6. a

7. b

8. b

9. a

10. b

11. b

12. c

13. c

14. b

15. b

16. b

17. c

18. b