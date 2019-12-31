Martz shoots Penn past Howard from long range, 81-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Martz came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 22 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 81-62 on Monday night.

For the second straight game the Quakers attempted 40 3-pointers to set a school record. Penn (7-4) knocked down 14 treys and collected 21 assists on 31 made baskets.

Martz was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, 7 of 9 overall, and in his last four games the freshman is 16 of 22 from distance (72.7%). Devon Goodman was 3 of 7 from deep and added 15 points. Ryan Betley hit 3 of 10 from long range and added 13 while AJ Brodeur added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Charles Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Howard (2-12). Wayne Bristol Jr. added 13 points and grabbed six boards while Nate Garvey and Kyle Foster each contributed 11 points.