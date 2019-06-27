Martinez misses penalty kick, Atlanta falls to Toronto

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow tackles Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Toronto. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Atlanta forward Pity Martinez missed a penalty kick moments in extra time after Toronto FC's Alejandro Polzuelo converted one, giving the Reds a 3-2 victory over United on Wednesday night.

Toronto defender Richie Laryea was brought down in the box for a penalty kick, setting up Polzuelo's second goal of the game. Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from defender Nick DeLeon.

Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first minute for Toronto (6-7-4). Martinez tied it in the 17th on his first penalty kick, and Julian Gressel gave United (8-6-2) the lead in the 22nd. Pozuelo tied it at 2 in the 27th.