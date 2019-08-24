Martinez drives in 7 as Red Sox beat Padres 11-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Diego Padres 11-0 on Friday night.

Martinez hit a drive to left in the first inning off rookie Chris Paddack (7-7) and again off rookie Eric Yardley with one out in the sixth, this time into the second deck in left. He has a team-high 30 homers.

Martinez also hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The Red Sox have beaten the Padres in six of their last seven meetings and lead the overall series 13-6.

Martinez, Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers each had three hits. Betts doubled in the first in the singled in the sixth and was aboard for both of Martinez's homers.

Rodriguez (15-5) allowed only five singles and was backed by four double plays, three of them in the first four innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Only one Padres baserunner made it as far as second.

Paddack lasted only 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP David Price (left wrist) will throw a simulated game Tuesday in Denver. He could be activated from the injured list in time for a three-game series next weekend at Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.69 ERA) is scheduled to make his sixth start and 17th appearance this season. In seven starts against NL clubs last year, he held opponents to a .203 average.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 3.95 ERA) is scheduled to make his ninth start. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts.

