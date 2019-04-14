Martin hits RBI double in 9th, Pirates stop Nationals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning against Washington's shaky bullpen, then Felipe Vázquez escaped a bases-loaded jam Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

The Pirates took two of three and won a series at Nationals Park for the first time since 2013.

Josh Bell drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wander Suero (1-1) and moved to second on Colin Moran's grounder. With two outs, Martin hit a ground-rule double to left for his second major league RBI.

Washington entered the day with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors and it rose to 7.75.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom half on a single, walk and Adam Eaton's bunt single with one out. Vázquez (1-0) struck out Howie Kendrick and retired Anthony Rendon on a flyball to end it.

Washington starter Max Scherzer allowed three runs and seven hits while working a season-high eight innings. He struck out seven.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Rendon extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder) had two hits and drove in two runs Saturday in his first rehabilitation appearance at Triple-A Indianapolis. . RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (oblique strain) had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning Saturday for Indianapolis. He's thrown three scoreless innings during three rehab appearances at Indianapolis and Class A Bradenton.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said 1B Matt Adams, who twisted his ankle Saturday while stepping on Pittsburgh RHP Chris Archer's foot, was available to play Sunday.

ARCHER DROPS APPEAL

Archer dropped his appeal and began serving a five-game suspension for setting off a benches-clearing altercation on April 7. Archer threw a fastball behind Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich, who had stood and watched a long home run in his previous at-bat. Archer, who pitched seven innings Saturday against Washington, will make his next start April 21 at home against San Francisco.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Pittsburgh has Monday off. It begins a two-game series at Detroit on Tuesday as RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts against the Tigers for the first time.

Nationals: After an off day Monday, RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 5.40) starts Tuesday as Washington begins a three-game series at home against San Francisco.

